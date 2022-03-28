For weeks now Balearic and national health ministers, including the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, have been hinting that the end of having to wear masks indoors could be just around the corner.

Well, the first steps to lifting the rule could be taken this week when Congress meets on Wednesday.

Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, has stated all along that the obligatory wearing of masks inside all buildings and premises used by the public will end when there is consensus.

The minister said that any decision will be taken on the basis of expert opinion and with agreement of all regions in Spain.

And, last week, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias stated that the removal of masks indoors will come “sooner rather than later."

Should masks be lifted in time for easter, which is just around the corner, it will come as a welcome boost to the tourist industry with the majority of foreign visitors coming from countries where masks are no longer required to be worn indoors.

However, the ban on smoking on bar and restaurant terraces is expected to remain in place for sometime in the Balearics where there is a movement to never remove the restriction.