Buying local products has become even more important since the transport strike has hit imports of fruit, vegetables and meat from the mainland.
Join Alex Smith as she tours Santa Catalina and El Olivar markets in Palma.
El Olivar market
Located in the heart of Palma the Olivar market offers the best fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, seafood, cheeses and cold cuts, as well as a wide selection of restaurants and bars and a growing shopping centre.
Lifts and escalators make it easy and convenient to move among the market hall’s floor levels and on-site parking is available.
Serving Mallorca locals and visitors alike since 1951.
Monday to friday* from 7:00 to 14:30 h
*Friday partial opening of from 14:30 h to 20:00 h
Saturday from 7:00 to 15:00 h
Sunday: closed
Santa Catalina market
It’s not just the sheer quality of food that makes Santa Catalina Market special – it’s also about the people and the place, located in the cosmopolitan Palma neighborhood, which shares the same name. People refer more and more to Santa Catalina as the Soho of Palma, a fashionable mix of cultures from Mallorcan ladies wheeling their trolleys as they go about their daily shop beside Swedish women decked out in the latest fashion. Shop fronts are renovated, bars and restaurants sprout up while the traditional businesses disappear. The covered market brings together some 50 of the best small, local artisan food producers, sellers and experts in their particular field, offering a shopping experience open Monday to Saturday from 7am till 5pm.
