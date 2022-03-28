Buying local products has become even more important since the transport strike has hit imports of fruit, vegetables and meat from the mainland.

Join Alex Smith as she tours Santa Catalina and El Olivar markets in Palma.

El Olivar market

Located in the heart of Palma the Olivar market offers the best fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, seafood, cheeses and cold cuts, as well as a wide selection of restaurants and bars and a growing shopping centre.

Lifts and escalators make it easy and convenient to move among the market hall’s floor levels and on-site parking is available.

Serving Mallorca locals and visitors alike since 1951.