The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 260 new cases of Covid in the Balearics but no new deaths were reported, so the number of deaths since the pandemic began remained at 1,257 in the islands.

Since the pandemic began, 266,662 cases of Covid have been diagnosed in the Balearics.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days stood at 530 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 30 points lower than on Friday.

The positivity test rate was 15.1%.

By island, cumulative incidence rate for two weeks was 575 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 570 in Minorca, 252 in Ibiza and 285 in Formentera.

In Mallorca, 218 new cases were reported and the death toll remained at 1,023.

In Minorca, nine new cases were confirmed and a total of 61 patients have died from the disease.

In Ibiza there were eight more cases with the death toll at 167, and in Formentera just one new case was reported. The island suffered six deaths in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 968,933 people have been fully vaccinated - 86.6% of the target population - and 990,499 have received at least one dose (88.5%).

Over the past two weeks, Estellencs, Banyabulfar and Escorca have not reported any new cases. On the other hand, Palma has the highest positivity rate with 588 new cases confirmed over the past 14 days.