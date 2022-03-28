Report by SchengenVisaInfo.com

Bulgaria, Portugal, Cyprus, and Spain have been considered among the cheapest holiday destinations for travellers from the United Kingdom planning to visit European Union countries. Such conclusions have been reached by the recent survey of the Post Office, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

A total of 36 countries were part of the survey of the Post Office, which was focused on several holiday must-haves such as the cost of a cup of coffee or a three-course evening meal for two.

According to the survey, the following destinations have been considered as the top ten best value holidays for 2022: