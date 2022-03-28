After another weekend of a number of incidents in Magalluf, the security forces are preparing a special operation for the Easter holidays.

Over recent weekend, incidents have involved clashes between local gangs from Calvia and youths heading to the resort from various parts of Palma.

Now however, there appears to be concern about what is going to happen when foreign tourists head to resort over the Easter holidays.

This weekend, three bars were cautioned and fined by the police for various breaches of the current Covid laws such as people not wearing masks inside and not respecting social distancing. One bar was partly evacuated until numbers were brought under control.

Another bar had some of its sound system seized for breaking noise levels while police had to install some law and order on the streets.

Also, during over weekend, Calvia Local Police carried out several joint traffic controls with the Guardia Civil of Palmanova and Magalluf, detecting four drunk driving offences -one of them of a criminal nature, and two for driving under the influence of drugs. In addition, a 23-year-old man was arrested for causing injury to a tourist.