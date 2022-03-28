Dear Sir,

Please see attached a photograph of the eight Ukranian refugees we have staying in our house.

They were kindly invited by one of my clients to enjoy an evening of tapas in Ramons tapas bar in Alcudia to sample Spanish cuisine.

We have received enormous support from the Lions, Yachting Gives Back & our friends, neighbours & clients. Unfortunately we cannot say the same about government assistance & have now I have approached the EU member of Parliament for Mallorca because the support being promised from Brussels has not materialised here & the refugees deserve to be treated better , at least in accordance with the EU propaganda !

In the mean time we continue to support them, house, feed & care for them in our house with the kindness & support of our friends, both new & old.

Sincerely. Martin Whyte.