For consumers in Spain, a headline measure announced by Prime Minister Sánchez on Monday and due for cabinet approval on Tuesday is a twenty cent per litre cut in the price of fuel.

Initially, this reduction was only for the transport sector, but it is to be extended to all consumers and will be in effect until at least June 30, once the official announcement is made. It is expected to come into force from the first of April.

Responding to the Spanish government statement on Monday, Balearic government spokesperson Iago Negueruela said that the regional administration would be studying the measures in order to see ways in which these can be complemented.

In the Balearic parliament on Tuesday, President Armengol is expected to announce additional measures to support sectors most affected by rising prices. The Balearic government, employers associations and unions have all welcomed the Sánchez announcement, but it is felt that measures are insufficient for the Balearics.

Negueruela noted on Monday that the Spanish government has included "urgent and necessary" measures proposed by the Balearic government, such as limiting increases in rents and extending tax cuts for electricity bills.