A court in Palma is investigating a German princess for fraud in respect of the sale of a property in Santa Maria del Camí.

The buyers paid four million euros for the property in 2014. It would appear that four years before this, the Council of Mallorca had initiated its own investigations related to planning breaches. These included the basement, part of a swimming pool and a petanque court in the garden. The buyers say that no one advised them of the Council's investigations.

The princess has told the court that she was unaware of most of the planning irregularities, but maintains that she did warn of a possible problem with the basement. She denies having deceived the buyers.

They in turn say that they trusted her because of her social position. In addition, she holds a management position with a leading real estate company.

The Council of Mallorca has ordered the demolition of those parts of the property it considers to be illegal. According to the buyers, this would involve an outlay of around 600,000 euros. In addition, there would be a loss of the property's value. In all, therefore, they claim that the alleged fraud amounts to one and a half million euros.

The court will this week be hearing from various witnesses, including the architect responsible for the works. The buyers are meanwhile challenging the Council of Mallorca's order.