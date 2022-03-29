Arta Guardia Civil have arrested seven muggers who brutally beat up two victims who were leaving nightclubs in Cala Millor. The injured suffered serious injuries and one of them nearly died. According to police sources the accused are between 19 and 20 years old and are Spanish, Moroccan, Colombian, Italian and Polish.

The gang would wait outside nightclubs in Cala Millior in the early hours of the morning and when their victims emerged they would follow them to a secluded area and brutally beat and rob them. The seven are also implicated in the robbery of a house in the area, where they tried to stab the owner. The Guardia Civil have seized a simulated pistol and several knives, which were used to intimidate the victims.

Three of the detainees have already been sent to jail. One of the victims was attacked so bandly he was left lying on the ground in a critical condition fighting for his life. The rapid intervention of paramedics saved his life. The other victim also had to be treated in hospital for severe injuries.