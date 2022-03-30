The International Astronomical Union has named an asteroid 185101 Balearicuni. It was discovered on September 19, 2006 by the Mallorca Astronomical Observatory. This was through use of its robotic telescopes in La Sagra (Granada). The provisional name was 2006 SX19.

The asteroid measures three kilometres in diameter and is located in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It is located at an average distance from the Sun of 2,691 AU (astronomical units, which are equivalent to the average distance between the Earth and the Sun). The asteroid takes 1,613 days to complete its orbit around the Sun.