The Balearic Health Department today reported five new deaths from Covid taking the official death toll since the start of coronavirus pandemic to 1,266.

216 new cases of Covid positives were reported in accordance with the new control criteria, which establishes that only people with symptoms over 60 years of age, with certain health problems that make them vulnerable or who work in high-risk environments such as health centres and homes for the elderly will be tested.

The positivity test rate was 9.4 %, while the average for the past week is 13.7 %.

Of the new cases, 152 were detected in Mallorca, 23 in Ibiza, 14 in Minorca and 1 in Formentera.

There were 26 unlocated positives, 12% of the total, because they were registered without geographical information.

The new diagnostic criteria will lower the incidence figures because only some of the symptomatic cases will be counted. Yesterday the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days in the Balearics was 494 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca the average per 100,000 for two weeks stood at 540 cases, 500 in Minorca, 168 in Ibiza and 285 in Formentera.

A total of 969,320 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.6% of those aged over four and 474,146 have been given the booster jab.

This week the vaccination bus which has been touring the island has been parked up despite there being people who have yet to be vaccinated.

But, the European Union’s drug regulator has said it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that its evaluation is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and research in adults that compared Hipra’s booster shot to the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.