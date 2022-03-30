Spain has extented its entry requirements until the end of April which means that visitors from the UK must either be fully vaccinated or have a valid recovery certificate.

This means that over 18s must be fully vaccinated and can only enter within 270 days of their second jab, or if they have had a booster, or with a valid recovery certificate from overcoming the virus within the last 180 days.

Fully vaccinated Britons can visit Spain for holidays, without needing to test or quarantine. For those who are unvaccinated, you'll need to be able to show proof of recovery from Covid if you want to visit for tourism.

The rules apply to anyone aged 12 or over, so originally this proved problematic for families wanting to visit with unvaccinated teenagers aged 12-17. However, Spain subsequently changed its rules to allow teens aged 12-17 to visit, provided they have a negative PCR test result and are travelling with vaccinated adults.

Anyone travelling to Spain, regardless of vaccination status, will also be required to fill out a pre-travel form and obtain a QR code to show at border control.

Fur further updates visit the Foreign Office website.