The Balearic Health Ministry today reported seven new deaths from covid taking the official number of deaths since the coronavirus pandemic was declared to 1,273.

24 new cases have been detected in accordance with the new control criteria, which establishes that only people with symptoms over 60 years of age, with certain health problems that make them vulnerable or who work in high-risk environments such as health centres and homes for the elderly will be tested.

The positivity rate of the diagnostic test rate is 11.7%, while the average for the last week was 13.1%.



The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days in the Balearics is 466 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Mallorca the average per 100,000 for two weeks stands at 509 cases, 478 in Minorca, 170 in Ibiza and 260 in Formentera.

A total of 969,597 people have been fully vaccinated , 86.6 % of those aged over four, and 475,182 have has the booster shot.

Balearic hospitals have 20 patients with covid admitted to intensive care units, which represents a decrease of 42.8% compared to those in the ICUs at the beginning of the month.

In addition, there are 91 patients with covid on hospital wards, which is 46.1% fewer than the 169 there were on 2 March.