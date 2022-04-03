The Balearic health ministry has reported 73 new positive cases of coronavirus - 34 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza, nine in Minorca, none in Formentera, plus 24 unspecified. The positivity test rate for these cases is 6.59%. The rate for the past seven days is 11.07%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 404.2. By island, the lowest is 170.0 in Ibiza. Mallorca has the highest, 447.2, followed by Minorca (371.2) and Formentera (201.6). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 133.0.

Compared with figures for the start of last week (Monday, March 28), the 14-day incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 530.0, while the seven-day incidence has dropped from 230.5. The seven-day positivity test rate last Monday stood at 15.11%.

The ministry has confirmed 29 deaths since March 28. These include deaths from some weeks ago, as mortality data are subject to revision. The total number is 1,286.