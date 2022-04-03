The Balearic health ministry has reported 73 new positive cases of coronavirus - 34 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza, nine in Minorca, none in Formentera, plus 24 unspecified. The positivity test rate for these cases is 6.59%. The rate for the past seven days is 11.07%.
The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 404.2. By island, the lowest is 170.0 in Ibiza. Mallorca has the highest, 447.2, followed by Minorca (371.2) and Formentera (201.6). The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 133.0.
Compared with figures for the start of last week (Monday, March 28), the 14-day incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 530.0, while the seven-day incidence has dropped from 230.5. The seven-day positivity test rate last Monday stood at 15.11%.
The ministry has confirmed 29 deaths since March 28. These include deaths from some weeks ago, as mortality data are subject to revision. The total number is 1,286.
Currently there are no comments.