The Spanish authorities have seized the Russian superyacht, Tango, which is moored at the Real Club Nautico in Palma. The vessel is being searched by police at the moment.

Tango is owned by Viktor Felixovich Vekselber a Ukrainian-born Russian–Cypriot billionaire, and businessman. He has an estimated wealth of 10 billion dollars and is said to be a close friend of Russian friend Vladamir Putin.

More to follow