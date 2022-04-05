According to Palma town hall studies, some ten per cent of car journeys each day in Palma are for a distance of less than one kilometre, while almost 200,000 are for under five kilometres.

These studies are referred to in the town hall's sustainable urban mobility plan, which is to be approved this year and will be valid until 2030. Presented on Tuesday by the mayor, José Hila, and the councillor for mobility, Francesc Dalmau, it has seven strategic elements with 40 specific measures. The plan aims to make mobility in the city "more sustainable, efficient, friendly and clean".

Some of the measures have already been announced. These include more pedestrianisation and green corridors so that all residents have a "quality" pedestrian way less than five minutes away. New bus lanes will increase the current total length of five kilometres to 17. The ORA pay-for-parking zones will increase by 12,000 parking spaces in different areas, such as Santa Catalina and Bons Aires. The rates will be lowered for those vehicles that pollute less.

There are to be ten new underground car parks and six new park-and-ride car parks and a low-emission zone in the city centre. This will limit the entry of the most polluting vehicles.