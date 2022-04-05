The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported one more death from Covid in the Balearics taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,287 people. 255 new cases have been confirmed.

186 new positive cases have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 22 in Minorca and 20 in Ibiza. There are no new infections on Formentera, and there are 27 that have not been assigned to any island.

Since the pandemic began, 268,706 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Balearics.

The positivity test rate for the last week is 9.82%.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days has fallen to 349 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By island, the AI14 is 387 in Mallorca, 308 in Minorca, 151 in Formentera and 165 in Ibiza.

The cumulative incidence rate for the last 7 days is 105 cases per 100,000, confirming the downward trend.

By municipalities, the highest cumulative incidence rates are in Arta, with 864 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days (and 14 cases of Covid detected in the last week); Felanitx with 820 (and 52 new cases) and Petra, with 792 (and 2 cases in the last week).

970,259 people on the islands have been fully vaccinated, 86.7% of the population. 476,337 people, 49.1%, have received the third booster jab.