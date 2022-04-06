According to certain national media sources, the wearing of face masks indoors will no longer be mandatory from April 19, with the exception of hospitals, health centres and care homes. On public transport, masks will also still be obligatory.
It is understood that the national minister of health, Carolina Darias, has proposed this to regional health ministers at the Wednesday meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System in Toledo.
There had been talk that the requirement for masks indoors would be eliminated before Easter. It now seems, if this is confirmed, that it will be after Easter.
The Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, has indicated that the islands are prepared for the elimination of the mask requirement. "Masks have prevented many infections, but it is to be expected that people are tired of them." At present, there are 83 Covid patients on wards in the Balearics and twenty more in intensive care units. While understanding the desire to scrap the mask requirement, Gómez stresses that everyone "has to be on notice because there are many infections; we all have infected people around us".
Specialist in public health and preventive medicine, Joan Carles March, believes that the wearing of masks indoors should continue "until we see the lowest cumulative incidence". Despite his misgivings, he approves of waiting until after Easter.
Epidemiologist Maties Torrent has always argued that eliminating mask-wearing should wait until the weather improves. "April 19 is after Easter and we hope that the weather will have improved." He adds that it is very important that there is good ventilation and that masks continue to be used when people have any respiratory symptoms.
JACQUELINE / Hace 7 minutes
Lets see AFTER the EasterHoulidays/Fiestas...see wat happen's to the Infection Rate numbers...!!!! ummm ....Vamos a ver...!!!
James / Hace about 1 hour
@Morgan. There are also experts in virology, pathology etc shouting from the roof tops that there useless. You just can't hear them or see them if you get your daily feed of propaganda from MSM or MDB. Try Listening to Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr John Campbell, Dr Robert Malone just to name afew. They are probably the best of the best in there field of work, but because there not going along with the must be scared/fear narrative and are actually using scientific data to prove there useless. You won't be hearing or seeing it on the BBC or Sky. Science should always be questioned. That's what science is. But if living under a rock works better for you. Well good luck. They say ignorance is bliss.
Mark / Hace about 1 hour
From the 19th of April..... Why not tomorrow? It makes no sense.
Jerry / Hace about 2 hours
@Morgan - you sound like the speech writer for all of these 'experts'. If you look around the world at other 'experts' they've already squashed the issue long ago - yet since you appear to be an expert in virology I guess you know better than all of them?
Morgan / Hace about 2 hours
Oh, and just for sanity check... Can any one of you identify even one tangible political gain from requiring masks? One? I seriously doubt it. Move along to your next fury and outrage please. Or just go be unhappy at home.
Morgan / Hace about 2 hours
The experts (you know, people who study and hold masters degrees in in virology and medicine) recommend the use of masks and engage in other behaviours which are proven to prevent the spread of viruses such a civic and its mutations. When the data confirms they're no longer any threat, then those same experts recommend suspending the obligatory use of them.
That condition appears to be increasingly validated. It's not a conspiracy. It's called public safety. But being an expert in virology yourself, you already know that, right?
James / Hace about 2 hours
Couldn't come quick enough, there pointless. All political theatre.
Jerry / Hace about 4 hours
Most of these 'experts' here would likely prefer to have masks until the end of time. FINALLY they have a date - although it should be 'as of today'...so, I'll celebrate.