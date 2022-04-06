The Balearics Ministry of Health today reported 253 new cases of covid and one new death taking the official death toll from the pandemic to 1,288.

The positivity test rate is 11.6% and the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 327 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The accumulated incidence rate, which cannot be compared with previous months because the new monitoring method only includes diagnostic tests for symptomatic cases in risk groups, currently stands at 362 cases in Mallorca, 287 in Minorca, 158 in Ibiza and 117 in Formentera.

Of the new cases 169 have been detected in Mallorca, 33 in Minorca, 22 in Ibiza and none in Formentera, although there are 30 positive cases that have not been located because they were counted without geographical information.

970,362 people, 86.7% of the population aged over 4 have been fully vaccinated and 476,566 have been given the third booster jab.