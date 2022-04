A million euros of the Euromillions draw held on Tuesday was won in Palma. The ticket number was 61.035 and was sold in calle Rossinyol.

In Tuesday's draw there was no first category winner in Spain, although there have been three second place jackpots which were won in Gipuzkoa and Madrid.

In the next Euromillions draw, a single winner could pocket 77 million euros.

Good luck!