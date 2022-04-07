Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Mein Schiff 6 which is scheduled to dock today at 04.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 22.00.

Mein Schiff 6 is similar to Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4, and Mein Schiff 5 with only minor differences to its sister vessels. She was built in 2017 and has a gross tonnage of

99800. She can carry 2534 - 2700 passengers and has a crew of 1000. Her lenght is Length 295 m / 968 ft and speed 22 kn / 41 kph / 25 mph. It cost EUR 500 million (USD 620 million) to build her.

Also docked in Palma are: Seven Seas Explorer (arrived 7.01 and depature 15.00) and Silver Dawn (arrival 9.00 and departure 18.00).

Here you will discover what is moored up.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.