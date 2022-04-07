Despite having given the impression that travel restrictions had been eased for entering Spain ahead of the Easter holidays, Spain has changed its mind at the very last minute.

The Spanish authorities have announced that unvaccinated arrivals would still be unable to visit Spain, and that a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel, or a negative rapid antigen or lateral flow test taken no more than 24 hours before travel would not be accepted (unless for unvaccinated 12-17 year olds accompanying vaccinated parents).

As it now stands, according to the British Foreign Office's website: Under the Spanish government’s current measures, you can only enter Spain from the UK for tourism purposes if you can show valid proof of meeting the vaccination requirements set out above or a medical certificate certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months prior to travel. See ‘If you’ve had COVID-19 in the past year’ for further details.

Children aged 12 to 17 inclusive travelling for tourism can enter Spain by presenting documentation certifying that they have undertaken a COVID-19 nucleic acid amplification test – NAAT or a recovery certificate.

Diagnostic tests are only accepted for travellers from the UK if your reason for travel to Spain falls into one of the categories listed as ‘essential’ on the ‘Entry requirements for entry in Spain from third countries’ - section ‘a’ to ‘i’ - on the Spanish Ministry of Health ‘Travel and COVID page https://www.sanidad.gob.es/en/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm

This includes EU citizens, an accompanying family member of an EU citizen, a resident of Spain, or if one of the other exemptions listed applies to you.

For further information visit: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements#entry-rules-in-response-to-coronavirus-covid-19