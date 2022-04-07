In March 2019, a Mallorcan soldier with the Spanish Legion died from a rifle shot during manoeuvres in Agost, Alicante. The Prosecutor's Office is now demanding a seven and a half year sentence for the sergeant who killed 21-year-old Alejandro Jiménez. The military tribunal in Almeria is prosecuting eight people and the Prosecutor's Office has also accused three other soldiers. For a captain and a lieutenant, sentences of four and a half years are being demanded.

According to the prosecution, the captain and lieutenant altered the scene of the incident. The captain allegedly outlined a plan to cover up what had happened on March 25, 2019. It is claimed that the sergeant fired from a distance of 12.5 metres. Alejandro Jiménez was on one knee, checking his weapons for ammunition.

The sergeant, the prosecution maintains, intimidated colleagues and sought to influence the investigation. One of the legionnaires was apparently harassed for having alerted investigators to what had happened, the company captain having given orders to members of the two platoons involved in the manoeuvres to cover up the events. The judge, in the indictment, has concluded that they tried to hide what happened.