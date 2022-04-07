The Balearics Ministry of Health reported 243 new cases of covid today but no further deaths, so the death toll remains at 1,288 since the pandemic began.

20 patients remain in intensive care, the same as a week ago, with an occupancy rate of 5.8%.

Today there are 94 covid patients on hospital wards, 3 more than last Thursday: 66 of them are in Mallorca, 24 in Ibiza and 4 in Minorca.

As for the 20 in intensive care, 19 are in the ICU in Mallorca and one in Minorca.

Over the past week there has been only one death, a 92-year-old patient from Formentera, who died on Sunday in Can Misses, Ibiza.

The number of new cases confirmed this week totals 1,302, of which 232 were diagnosed on Friday 31 April; 218 on 1 April; 102 on 2 April; 281 on 4 April, 226 on 5 April and 243 on 6 April.

The positivity test rate today is 10.2% and the cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days continues to decrease since the change in the case detection system and stands at 305 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The cumulative incidence rate, which cannot be compared with previous months because the new monitoring method only includes diagnostic tests for symptomatic cases in risk groups, currently stands at 336 cases in Mallorca, 271 in Minorca, 154 in Ibiza and 109 in Formentera.

Of the new cases detected, 159 have been reported in Mallorca, 20 in Minorca, 21 in Ibiza and one in Formentera, although there are 42 untraced positives because they were counted without geographical information.



970,532 people, 86.7% of the population aged over 4 have been fully vaccinated, and 477,475 have received the booster dose.