Up to some one hundred people took part in a new 'March for Freedom' in Palma on Saturday. Organised by Baleares Acción, it started at midday from Pocoyo park and ended at the Plaça d'Espanya.

With a theme of 'Stop political abuse - No to wars; against globalism, individual sovereignty', the organisers said that the march sought to "break the silence and submission of the population in view of a new step in the pre-established plan that every day, with remarkable clarity since the beginning of Covid, throws us more into a diseased society".

The march was a response "to the need to exercise freedom of expression by a large number of individuals who feel aligned with the actions that the Baleares Acción movement has been calling and organising for almost 21 months now, whose soul lies in freedom based on responsibility and trust".

Protesters expressed their opposition to a range of issues - weapons, vaccines, masks, propaganda and media censorship, the Covid passport, inflation, taxes and shortages.