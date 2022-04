The Guardia Civil, the fire brigade, the local police and ambulances are currently working at the Blue Sea Piscis hotel in Puerto de Alcúdia, where at around 3 p.m. a false ceiling collapsed, leaving one person trapped and several others injured.

Initially, the collapse was related to a gas leak. The hotel has been evacuated as a precautionary measure and efforts are now focused on rescuing the trapped person.

More to come.