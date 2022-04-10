Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Seven Seas Voyager which is scheduled to dock today at 08.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 18.00.

Seven Seas Voyager is a cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises headquartered in Miami, Florida. She entered service in 2003. Every cabin on board is a suite with a balcony. In 2006, a Forbes.com article listed the Asia leg of the Voyager's world cruise as the most expensive cruise in the Asia region.

Seven Seas Voyager current cruise is 10 days, one-way from Barcelona to Lisbon.

On Monday Mein Schiff 6 arrives at 04.00 and departs at 22.00 Also Hanseatic Nature which arrives at 09.00 and departs on Tuesday at 20.00.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.