The Balearic health ministry has reported 149 new positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday - 77 in Mallorca, 20 in Minorca, nine in Ibiza and none in Formentera, plus others unassigned. The test rate for the 149 cases is 12.06%, while the seven-day test rate is 11.89%, up from 10.54% on Friday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is down in the Balearics as a whole and on all the islands (by comparison with Friday) - Balearics 275.2 from 287.3; Mallorca 300.6 from 315.1; Minorca 251.2 from 255.1; Ibiza 155.7 from 157.4; Formentera 51.2 from 75.6. The seven-day incidence is up from 110.2 to 126.8.

Compared with Sunday last week, the 14-day incidence for the Balearics has dropped from 404.2 and the seven-day incidence from 133.0. The seven-day test rate is up slightly from 11.07%.

The ministry has confirmed one more death - the total since the start of the pandemic is 1,289.

Vaccination - There are now 991,073 people in the Balearics who have had at least one dose of vaccine (88.6% of the target population) and 971,012 (86.8%) who have had the complete course.