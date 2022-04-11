The Palma Met Office rather poured cold water on hopes of some good Easter weather his morning on Mallorca. The long-range weather forecast predicts storms and mud rain for this Wednesday with maximum temperatures of between 16 and 19 degrees. Minimum temperatures of between 8 and 14 degrees Centigrade.

The forecast for Thursday is not alot better with more rain and mud and storms being forecast with maximum temperatures similar to Wednesday.

The forecast for the rest of Easter week is also poor with rain and clouds. The good news is that the forecast for today and tomorrow is better with with partially cloudy skies.

British newspapers were reporting over the weekend that some part of the United Kingdom were hotter than Mallorca.