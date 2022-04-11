The Balearic Ministry for Heath today reported 137 new cases of covid-19 but no further deaths so the death toll since the start of the pandemic in the islands remains at 1,289 people.

270,144 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the islands since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity test rate for Sunday was 12.31%, which is also the average rate of those carried out over the past seven days. It should be recalled that the new method of monitoring covid cases only includes diagnostic tests for symptomatic cases in at-risk groups.

Of the 137 new positive cases reported today, 89 have been confirmed in Mallorca, 9 in Minorca and 13 in Ibiza, and there are 26 new cases of covid that have not been assigned to any island.

The cumulative incidence rate for the last 14 days in the Balearic Islands as a whole continues to fall since the case detection system changed, and today reached 258 positive cases per 100,000 people, while the incidence rate for 7 days is 123.

By island, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate fell to 278 in Mallorca, 246 in Minorca, and 42 in Formentera, while it rises slightly from 155 to 162 in Ibiza.

As for the municipalities of the Balearics, Felanitx has the highest incidence rate for 14-day cases (627), followed by Maria de la Salut (535), Deya (445) and Esporles (428). For the past week, Campanet has the highest incidence rate (298), followed by Deya and Muro, with 296 and 279 positive cases per 100,000 residents.

971,071 people have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics, which represents 86.6% of the population over the age of four. 478,356 people have received the third booster dose.