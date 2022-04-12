Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is:Marella Discovery 2 which is scheduled to dock today at 04.15 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 22.20

Marella Discovery 2 former names: TUI Discovery 2 and Legend of the Seas. She has a tonnage: 69,472 GT; Length: 264.26 m (867 ft 0 in) and capacity: 1,836 passengers‎.

Marella Discovery 2 current cruise is 7 days, round-trip Mediterranean Medley

Also Hanseatic Nature arrived at 09.00 on Monday and departs on Tuesday at 20.00.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days