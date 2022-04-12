Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during the Covid lockdown.
Number 10 confirmed the pair had received notification from the Metropolitan Police that they would be given fixed penalty notices.
But a spokesman said they had no further details.
The force is investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street.
So far, a total of more than 50 fines have been handed out.
