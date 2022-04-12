The good news is that the Palma Met Office is forecasting sunshine for this weekend with temperatures on Saturday forecast to reach 25 degrees Centigrade. The good weather is expected to extend into Sunday.
The bad news is that storms and mud rain are being forecast for tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain low.
The poor weather will come as a major blow to the tourist industry which is expecting an excellent Easter with most hotels operating at near capacity.
