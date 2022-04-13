Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Today's ship is: Mein Schiff Herz which is scheduled to dock today at 03.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 22.0.

Mein Schiff Herz (formerly MV Mercury, Celebrity Mercury and Mein Schiff 2) is the second of two Century-class cruise ships operated by TUI Cruises. Built for Celebrity Cruises at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, she was launched on 11 July 1997, and was christened and entered service as MV Mercury on 27 October 1997. She can carry Capacity

1,912 tp 2,669 passengers and has a crew of 900. Mein Schiff Herz current cruise is 10 days, one-way from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to Palma de Mallorca.

Also scheduled today is Voyager of the Seas. Arrives at 8.00 and departs at 17.00.

In Ibiza we have MSC Seaside arriving at 11.30 and departing at 22.00.

In Minorca (Mahon) we have Sirena arriving at 8.00 and departing at 17.00 and Hanseatic Nature arriving at 8.00 and departing at 19.00.

