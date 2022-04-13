Palma Local Police, as part of the Easter Week security operation, will control the presence of ‘pirate taxis’ at Palma airport.

According to Palma City Council, this is one of the initiatives developed by the Public Safety Department to combat this activity.

Police will be patrolling the airport drop-off and collection points because providing discretionary public passenger transport services without the required authorisation is considered a very serious offence and can carry a fine of between 6,001 and 12,000 euros.