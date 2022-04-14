The over-60s age group is now the only one that is being routinely tested for coronavirus. A week ago, the downward trend in transmission reversed and began to grow again among this age group - the R rate is greater than one.

The spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, Javier Arranz, attributes this to an increase in mobility and social interaction. He is calling for "caution", given the holiday period and the fact that the wearing of masks indoors will no longer be obligatory as from Wednesday next week.

The incidence rate for this age group is currently 571 per 100,000, while hospitalisations are also rising, albeit slightly. On Wednesday, IB-Salut notified 133 hospitalisations due to Covid, of which 21 were in intensive care units. The occupancy in ICU is 6.1%. On Thursday last week it was 5.8%.

The control strategy which has now been adopted by the national ministry of health will be maintained while regions are at low risk. This means, for example, that hospital ward occupancy (for Covid) is below five per cent and ICU is below ten per cent. Although the curve is rising again in the Balearics and in other regions, the situation is not worrying at the present time.

For there to be a change to the control, Arranz explains that an upward trend would need to be maintained for at least 15 days in a row. "And that is a long time." Were this to happen, though, it is likely that routine testing would be extended to other age groups.

Although there isn't routine testing of other age groups, the regional health ministry is still tracking incidence rates. On Tuesday, the highest incidence, apart from the over-60s, was 238.8 among the 30 to 39 age group.