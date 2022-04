Two women, aged 55 and 61, were rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday night following a head-on collision on the MA-13 road in Alcudia.

The accident occurred at around quarter to eleven at kilometre 47, near to the entrance to Alcudia. The women are reported to be in a serious condition, both having suffered multiple trauma.

The MA-13 is the road between Alcudia and the motorway. There have been previous serious accidents on this stretch.