Not having been held since 2019, the procession of Crist de La Sang (Christ of the Blood) in Palma on Thursday evening attracted great numbers of spectators.

The largest of the Easter processions in Palma, the most solemn and revered, featured almost 5,000 members of the city's 33 brotherhoods. At 7pm, the first brotherhood left the Church of the Annunciation in the Plaça Hospital. As is customary, the procession by the brotherhoods was in reverse order of their seniority.

The procession lasts for over five hours. At midnight the image of Crist de la Sang leaves the church. This has been an Easter custom in Palma since 1564. This is the most revered religious image in Mallorca along with that of the Virgin of Lluc.