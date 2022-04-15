Palma is going to feature in a new Channel 5 cruise programme.

Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas will be featured in two episodes of Channel 5’s Cruising with Susan Calman, starting this weekend and the Harmony of the Seas is a regular visitor to Palma.

Weighing 226,963 gross registered tons with a passenger capacity of 5,479 guests at double occupancy (it fits 6,780 guests total) and 2,100 crew members, Harmony is one the world’s largest cruise ship and has a host of attractions on board such as Royal Caribbean’s popular Bionic Bar, which is staffed by a pair of robot bartenders capable of mixing, shaking and stirring 1,000 drinks a day.

Or The Ultimate Abyss, which the cruise line calls “the tallest slide on the high seas.”

Anyone who steps onto the slide will enjoy a 100-foot, 10-deck drop -- from the Pool and Sports Zone on Deck 16 to the Boardwalk all the way down on Deck 6.