After all the months of reduced or non-existent fiesta-style activities, you won’t be able to move for them over the coming week, some of which may require some explanation. The pancaritats in Alcudia, Muro, Pollensa and Sa Pobla always follow Easter. Literally bread and charity, the day of charity - way back when - used to be Pentecost (Whitsun). Over the centuries, the day was moved until the first Sunday after Easter was finally settled upon towards the end of the seventeenth century. This was the Day of the Angel. Subsequently, these charitable days evolved into pilgrimages plus some feasting, which is basically what you have nowadays.

While there are some pancaritats on the Day of the Angel - Palma’s at Bellver Castle is the best known - most are before then; hence why there are four on Monday and Tuesday.

The “correllengua” is a campaign for promoting the use of the Catalan language. The main focus for this in Mallorca is Sa Pobla. It isn’t necessary to speak Catalan in order to enjoy, for example, the demons’ fire-run that will be staged.

The Feria de Abril in Seville is usually two weeks after Easter. Confusingly, therefore, this year’s April Fair will start on May 1 in Seville. Versions of the fair are held in Pollensa (this coming weekend) and in Alcudia (the weekend after next).

Sant Jordi is the day of Saint George and therefore the day of books and roses. In 1923, book publishers in Spain hit upon the idea of April 23 as the day of the book because that was the date in 1616 when Miguel de Cervantes was buried (and when Shakespeare died). The 23rd, because of Saint George, had long been the day when young men gave their beloveds a rose. The gift of a book by the beloveds to the young men was a marketing ploy.