If you're planning a stay anywhere along the Alcudia coast, then get a preview and join Alex Smith as she heads down to Alcudia Port.
With its beautiful beach, expect to find a hub of activity over the Easter holidays. The atmosphere in Alcudia Port is a great warm up to the summer as the sun comes out to welcome visitors to the 6 kilometres of white sandy beaches.
The Port area is Alcuida's centre of activity, already offering a huge choice of restaurants, shops as well as things to do including boat tours and bicycle rentals. Here's a taster.
