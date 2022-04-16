If you're planning a stay anywhere along the Alcudia coast, then get a preview and join Alex Smith as she heads down to Alcudia Port. Expect to find a hub of activity over the Easter holidays. The atmosphere in Alcudia Port is a great warm up to the Summer as the sun comes out to welcome visitors to a 6 kilometre white sandy beach.

The Port area is Alcudia's centre of activity, already offering a huge choice of restaurants, shops as well as things to do including boat tours and bicycle rentals. Here's a taster.