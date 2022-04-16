Wish you were here? The sun made a welcome appearance at the start of the long Easter weekend this morning with hundreds of people heading to the beach. Temperatures were forecast to reach the 26 degrees Centigrade mark today.

Island beaches are not fully prepared for the arrival of tourists and there is a shortage of beach-beds and sun umbrellas.

The forecast for tomorrow Sunday is also good with the Palma Met Office predicting clear skies and light winds.

Good Friday´s top temperatures.