Photo: Joan Llado.

Photo: Joan Llado.

16-04-2022

Wish you were here? The sun made a welcome appearance at the start of the long Easter weekend this morning with hundreds of people heading to the beach. Temperatures were forecast to reach the 26 degrees Centigrade mark today.

Island beaches are not fully prepared for the arrival of tourists and there is a shortage of beach-beds and sun umbrellas.

The forecast for tomorrow Sunday is also good with the Palma Met Office predicting clear skies and light winds.

Good Friday´s top temperatures.

25 Palma University. 25 Calvià 25 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 25 Palma, Portopí 24 Son Bonet, Aerop. 24 Aerop. Palma 24 Binissalem 23 Campos, Salines 23 Porreres 23 Santa María 23 Llucmajor 23 Campos 22 Santanyí 22 Manacor 22 Sa Pobla 22 Son Servera.
See you resorts live on our webcams:
https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/webcams.html
Check out the beach guide
https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/life-style/community/2021/07/13/86767

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.