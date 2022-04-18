Palma beaches are packed for Easter but lifeguards have launched an SOS, claiming that their numbers need to be increased for public safety reasons.
The trade union representings these Baywatch heroes claim that there are not enough lifeguards on duty and more need to be recruited sooner rather than later.
It comes amid claims that some beaches were not ready for the influx of tourists with beach beds and umbrellas not in place yet.
This Easter has been one of the busiest on record with hotels enjoying record occupancy. What is more the weather is proving to be better than expected which has meant a mass influx of people on local beaches,
Marvin / Hace about 2 hours
Beaches don’t officially open until early May. Why? I cannot say as there are plenty of people here well before then. So much for extending the season. Our local beaches are not prepared at all. One is so full of mountains of posidonia it’s hard to say if there’s any sand there! People come down to it and stare in disbelief then scoot off to find somewhere else.