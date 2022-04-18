Palma beaches are packed for Easter but lifeguards have launched an SOS, claiming that their numbers need to be increased for public safety reasons.

The trade union representings these Baywatch heroes claim that there are not enough lifeguards on duty and more need to be recruited sooner rather than later.

It comes amid claims that some beaches were not ready for the influx of tourists with beach beds and umbrellas not in place yet.

This Easter has been one of the busiest on record with hotels enjoying record occupancy. What is more the weather is proving to be better than expected which has meant a mass influx of people on local beaches,