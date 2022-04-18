Police are very concerned about abandoned cars on the streets of Palma.

More than 8,000 vehicles have been abandoned in the capital and the Town Hall’s threats of hefty fines of between 1,600 and 3,000 euros haven’t made one jot of difference.

For months local police have been complaining about the increasing number of vehicles being dumped, saying drug adicts are using them as shelters and that they are an easy target for arsonists.

Most of the vehicles are being dumped in Son Castelló, Can Valero and the area around Germans Escalas sports centre, which are very close to Nou Llevant, Son Gotleu, La Soledat, Es Rafal, Son Cladera, Son Fuster, Son Malferit, Sa Teulera and the Son Oms estate.