Gwyneth Paltrow looks set to return to Mallorca this year.

Lifestyle brand goop and Celebrity Cruises are setting sail this fall on an exclusive retreat at sea on the new Celebrity Beyond.

The partnership between the companies, which started in early 2021, will now expand further with the collections of goop at Sea.

With a series of transformative experiences led by goop's wellness practitioners and an appearance by Goop founder and CEO, and Celebrity's well-being advisor, Gwyneth Paltrow herself, will be held on the Celebrity Beyond.

The cruise will begin on September 24, 2022 sailing from Barcelona.

Paltrow, who speaks fluent Spanish, has not only been to Mallorca on holiday but also filmed an episode of a cookery programme in Deya.