Despite the Balearic government’s desire to limit mega cruise ships in Palma, the largest cruise liners in the world make her maiden visit to Mallorca on May 5.

The Wonder of the Seas is the fifth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class and set sail from the United States on her inaugural sailing on March 5.

Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship.

She is currently the largest cruise ship in the world, taking the title from her sister ship Symphony of the Seas.

At 1,188 feet long, 210 feet wide, and with a gross tonnage of 236,857, Wonder of the Seas is a massive vessel. Wonder of the Seas measures 1,188 feet (362 m) in length and has a gross tonnage of 236,857 across 18 decks.

The ship accommodates 5,734 passengers at double occupancy up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers, as well as a 2,300 crew. There are 16 decks for guest use, 20 restaurants, 4 pools and 2,867 cabins.

Wonder of the Seas is about 30 metres (98 feet) longer than the largest military ships ever built, the U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. She has eight different “neighborhoods”, including an all new suite neighbourhood.

Facilities include a children’s water park, a children’s playground, a full-size basketball court, an ice-skating rink, a surf simulator, a zip line that is 10 decks high, a 1400-seat theatre, an outdoor aquatic theatre with 30-foot (9.1 m) high platforms, and two 43-foot (13 m) rock-climbing walls.

As with all Oasis-class ships, one of the special features on board is the Central Park, which consists of over 10,000 real plants. The mega liner is going to spend the summer based in Barcelona and will be a regular visitor to Palma.