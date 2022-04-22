Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

There are no ships scheduled in Palma, Ibiza or Formentera. In Mahon arrives Wind Star at 8.00 and departs at 22.00.

Tomorrow arrives to Palma Aidacosma, Wind Surf and Norwegian Epic.

Ship of the day

Like most large-sized newbuilds, the AIDA ship Cosma is LNG-powered, with 4x Caterpillar Marine LNG engines (model MaK 16M-46DF) generating combined output 57,2 MW. The propulsion system is based on two Azimuting thrusters (combined power output 37 MW). The ship has 3x LNG tanks (cryogenic steel) with total capacity ~3200 m3. Two of the tanks are larger (length 35 m, diameter 8 m, LNG capacity 1525 m3), while the 3rd tank has length 28 m, diameter 5 m and capacity 520 m3.

