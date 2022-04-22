A Maritime Rescue helicopter was called to a Ukrainian cargo ship on Friday after an accident at sea, 22 miles south of sa Dragonera.

Buque VIKING CONSTANZA de transporte de vehículos solicita evacuación médica de un tripulante ucraniano por un accidente en los ojos. 22 millas al SW de Isla Dragonera. CCS Palma moviliza Helimer 206, que lo traslada al helipuerto del hospital Son Espases #SeguridadNautica pic.twitter.com/njUq9fUmtP — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) April 21, 2022

The alarm was raised on the ‘Viking Constanza’ after a crew member suffered eye injuries.

A Helimer 206 chopper was deployed to the ship and Emergency Personnel assessed the man's injuries before airlifting him to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.