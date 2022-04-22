Maritime Rescue helicopter.

22-04-2022

A Maritime Rescue helicopter was called to a Ukrainian cargo ship on Friday after an accident at sea, 22 miles south of sa Dragonera.

The alarm was raised on the ‘Viking Constanza’ after a crew member suffered eye injuries.

A Helimer 206 chopper was deployed to the ship and Emergency Personnel assessed the man's injuries before airlifting him to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

