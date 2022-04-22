More than 30 dog owners have been fined in Palma in the last ten days for letting their dogs run loose and other breaches of the pet ordinance.

A campaign was launched in Arenal, Les Meravelles, Can Pastilla and Coll d'en Rabassa by the Security & Coexistence Tables of the Neighbourhood Police to crack down on owners who flout the law, after requests from neighbourhood associations.

35 complaints were received, including one over a potentially dangerous dog that wasn’t muzzled, one owner was reported for not picking up after their dog and one for a dog that wasn’t chipped.

Five of the complaints were made in Arenal, two in Les Meravelles, five in Can Pastilla and 26 in Coll d'en Rabassa.

The Security and Coexistence Tables are made up of Local Police Commanders, Citizen Security and representatives from the district and neighbourhood associations.