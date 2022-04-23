Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Today arrives to Palma: Aidacosma at 4.30 and departs at 22.00, Wind Surf arrives at 9.00 and departs at 17.00 and Norwegian Epic arrives at 13.00 and departs at 20.00.

Ship of the day

MSY Wind Surf is a five-mast staysail schooner that is one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world, with two electric propulsion motors powered by four diesel electric generating sets also. She can carry up to 342 passengers, in a total of 150 ocean-view staterooms, 18 ocean-view suites and 2 deluxe bridge suites, with a crew of 210. Wind Surf had been owned and operated by Club Med under the name Club Med 1, and was later transferred to Windstar Cruises.

